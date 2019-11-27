Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Visitation
Following Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Scott A. Tabbey

Scott A. Tabbey Obituary
STOW -- Scott A. Tabbey, 41, passed away November 22, 2019. Born in Akron, he lived all his life in Stow. Scott was self employed as an IT Technician and a big collector of past TV series and movies. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann (Jack) Schwendeman. Scott is survived by his parents, Mark and Gail Tabbey of Stow; uncle, Craig (Peggy) Schwendeman of Canal Fulton; cousin, Tim (Tiffinany) Schwendeman of Medina. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with visitation following. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
