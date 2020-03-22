Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Scott Brandt Obituary
Scott Brandt, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was born May 15, 1962 to Loretta (Kiser) and Richard Brandt. He graduated from Garfield High School and worked as a truck driver throughout his adult life. He enjoyed his dogs, talking with friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Scott was a wonderful man with a heart of gold. He is survived by his sister, Delores (Brandt) Hilliard; his children, Katherine (James) Nave, Jessica (Nick) Clark, and Joshua Kiser; his aunt and uncle, Wilma and Charles Kiser; grandchildren, Riley, Bobbie, Anthony, Samantha, Caleb, Zach, Dylan and Mia. He had two nephews, Nathan and Erik Brandt. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin and Phillip Brandt; his parents Loretta and Richard; aunt, Dixie Kiser and uncle, Paris Kiser. Per his wishes, no services will be held. He will be laid to rest with his mother in West Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
