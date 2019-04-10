Scott D. Gibson



Scott D. Gibson, 51, of Akron, passed away suddenly on April 7, 2019. He was born September 24, 1967 to the late David Gibson and surviving Laura (Schneider) Gibson. Scott graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1985. He served his country with the United States Air Force, stationed in Louisiana for six years and a six month deployment in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. After leaving the military he became employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler, where he developed many close relationships with his co-workers and loved being on the "A" team. Scott loved life and loved keeping things simple. Most of all, he loved his family and looked forward to the annual Gibson vacation; where they gathered together at various locations each year and enjoyed his immediate family members and all their loved ones camping, cooking and playing games. This event was the highlight of Scott's life - he loved his family and doing what he loved with them. Scott was a die hard Cleveland sports fan and Ohio State Buckeye fan. His love and enthusiasm for his favorite teams was contagious to all who were around him. He loved life and loved the experience of the outdoors, fishing, golfing, grilling outside and walking his dogs Brutus and Marley by the lake. He is survived by his children, Kyle (Sadie) Gibson and Chase Gibson; mother, Laura Gibson; grandmother, Donna Schneider; three brothers, Marcus (Amy) Gibson, Jeff (fiancee Gina) Gibson and Joshua (fiancee Kylie) Gibson; one sister, Melissa (Michael) Dunkerly; grandchildren, Marcus and Avery Gibson; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, David Gibson; grandparents, Gerald and Lois Gibson and Robert Schneider. Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Port Washington. Military Services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.