|
|
|
Scott David Lauby THEN AND NOW Scott David, 52, passed away, July 15, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born April 20, 1967 and was a 1985 graduate of Green High School. A lifelong resident of Green, Ohio, Scott was a courageous and sincere man, known for his infectious laugh and cherished friendships with his childhood friends. Scott is survived by his two most favorite people in this world: daughter, Brittni and son, Hunter. He was the beloved son of Susan Brumbaugh Leach and David (Alice) Lauby; and is also survived by sister, Kim (Mark) Torti; stepsisters, Tami (Phil) Hurford, Lori Denman; step-brother, Fred (Nikki) Denman; nieces, Isabella and Elena Torti; nephews, Jackson and Wilson Torti; and many, many family members and friends. Scott's wishes have been honored with cremation taking place. His life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service taking place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio. Pastor Cary Duckett, Celebrant, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice/Palliative Care of Summa, 525 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304. The family has entrusted Scott's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019