Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Charles Faust Post #281
1601 Front St
View Map
Scott M. Harvey


1968 - 2019
Scott M. Harvey

Scott M. Harvey (10/11/1968 - 7/17/2019)

Scott served his country well in the Army in Desert Storm and the Panama Conflict.

He loved his two children, Nicholas and

Caroline, along with his fiance, Mary.

Scott was an intelligent, loving person with a big heart.

His liver disease depleted him and the Lord saw fit to end his pain.

His brothers and sisters will miss him dearly, especially Mark, Jessica, John, Melissa, Amanda and Phillip.

Family and friends (that knew Scott personally) are invited to attend a service to remember him at the American Legion Charles Faust Post #281, 1601 Front St., on July 26, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
