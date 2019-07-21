|
|
Scott M. Harvey
Scott M. Harvey (10/11/1968 - 7/17/2019)
Scott served his country well in the Army in Desert Storm and the Panama Conflict.
He loved his two children, Nicholas and
Caroline, along with his fiance, Mary.
Scott was an intelligent, loving person with a big heart.
His liver disease depleted him and the Lord saw fit to end his pain.
His brothers and sisters will miss him dearly, especially Mark, Jessica, John, Melissa, Amanda and Phillip.
Family and friends (that knew Scott personally) are invited to attend a service to remember him at the American Legion Charles Faust Post #281, 1601 Front St., on July 26, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019