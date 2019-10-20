|
Scott Michael Manes, 42, of Akron died on October 14, 2019. He was born in Akron, the son of Dr. Stephen Manes and Judith (Hirsh) Manes. He served as a firefighter and paramedic for Akron and Fairlawn, and was a fire/EMS instructor at The University of Akron. Scott was a graduate of Revere High School (1995) and Kent State University (1999). He loved fitness, travel, and learning, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Scott leaves behind his wife Kristen (Matlak) Manes. He is survived by his parents Steve and Judy Manes, and his sister Lisa (Manes) Cohen along with her husband Aaron Cohen and their two children. He is also survived by parents-in-law Tony and Irene Matlak; and sisters-in-law Jennifer (Matlak) Cirincione and her three children, and Kelley (Matlak) Carameli and her husband Leone Carameli, Jr. Instead of a service or calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Fairlawn Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network or Cleveland Clinic Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019