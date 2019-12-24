Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Scott R. Adams Obituary
NORTON -- Scott R. Adams, 64, of Norton, passed away doing what he loved, deer hunting to feed the hungry, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born September 8, 1955 in Cuyahoga Falls to the late Harold E. and Caroline G. Adams. He was a retired finish carpenter that specialized in building beautiful staircases, loved woodworking and was a lover of the outdoors. He fished on Lake Erie all summer and hunted all fall and winter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Adams. Scott is survived by his wife, Deborah with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage; sons, Zachary Scott Adams (fianceÃ© Kathryn Panigrahi) of Columbus and Samuel Kenneth Adams of TN. He is also survived by his siblings, Pendry (Joel) Clark of CA, Lucinda (Dave) Derwort and Harold (Dona) Adams, all of Stow, and his dear lifelong friend, Ron (Susan Brink) Wieczorek. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, P.O. Box 323, Williamsport, MD 21795. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.Hilliard-Rospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
