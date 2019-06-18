|
Scott S.
Summerville
Scott S. Summerville, 73 years, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born in Akron. Scott was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1965-1967 in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a salesman for Summerville's Inc., office and furniture supply company in downtown Akron for over 30 years.
Scott is survived by wife, Jean; sons, Keith (Jennifer), Matt (Jamie); grandchildren, Maddy, Olivia, Alex, Collin and Liam; siblings, John (Skip), Rose, Norma, Karen, Joy, Sue, Kim and Mary.
Per Scott's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Donations may be made to St. Augustine Church Hunger Center, 2486 West 14th St., Cleveland, Ohio . 44113, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY . 10598, , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas . 66675.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019