Scott Seams, of Akron, Ohio, spent his final weeks surrounded by family and friends at his mother's home in White Sulphur Springs and departed this life on Easter morning April 21, 2019 after battling a rare form of kidney cancer.



Born April 2, 1968 in White Sulphur Springs, he was the husband of Melissa Patton Seams and the son of Francine and the late Michael Seams. Scott grew up with friends and family throughout his formidable years in White Sulphur Springs, Huntington, WV, and, for the majority of them, in Newark DE. Scott excelled in sports, including wrestling, football and basketball; however, he was recognized more for his kindness, sensitivity and huge sense of humor.



Scott discovered his "musical self" in his home church of Simpson United Methodist, Belvedere, DE. He found his beautiful singing voice as he became a member of the choir. His love of music grew as he began teaching himself piano, guitar and drums as well as writing and mixing.



After his 1986 graduation from Glasgow High in Newark, DE, Scott entered into the Air Force Reserves. He returned to civilian life and furthered his education at Delaware State University. In 1995, he crossed into the Army for four years, during which time he was accepted into the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge.



Relocating to Charlotte, NC, he met his Melissa. They fell in love and eventually moved to Akron, OH where they wed in 2000 and began their family. As his children grew, he became like a father to several of his daughter's friends and became coach and home room Dad to many.



Survivors include wife, Melissa Patton Seams; children, Olivia Seams and Chase Seams; mother, Francine Seams of White Sulphur Springs, WV; sister, Coy Borders (Robert) of White Sulphur Springs, WV; sisters, Kelly Bingley (Andre) of Reisterstown, MD and Kelli Sims, Baltimore, MD; brother, Ernest Sims, Baltimore, MD; grandparents, Millard and Edith Seams of Lewisburg, WV; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services Monday, April 29, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 3584 Davis Stuart Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Viewing: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral: immediately following. WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME IN WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



