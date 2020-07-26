1/2
Scott V. Baker
1956 - 2020
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Scott V. Baker passed away after a courageous fight to cancer, at the age of 63. He was a loving son to Sondra and Dieter Wagner as well as Paul and Pam Baker. Scott was also a great brother to Keith A. Wagner, Jille Shelhart, Johanna Herendon, and Jonathan E. Wegner. Scott was born on December 27, 1956, in Akron, Ohio. He led an adventurous lifestyle in the racing industry. He was well recognized as a race car driver during the prime moments of his racing career. His entrepreneurial spirit was also dedicated to helping fellow race car drivers with his high-performance auto shop. Scott lived most of his life with the love of racing in his heart, between burning rubber on the tracks and long tedious nights at the shop. Towards the end of his racing career, Scott still had a need for speed. His adrenaline-filled life led him to a love for not only high-performance cars but high-performance boats. A day out on his speed boat with loved ones would always bring a smile to Scott's face. There will be calling hours Tuesday, July 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. As for immediate family members, due to COVID-19 and travel issues, the family will have a private remembrance at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
