Scottie Mae Addie fell asleep in death on October 8, 2019. Cherished mother, age 88, of Akron and Cleveland, beloved wife of the late James Walter Addie; loving mother of Cynthia Morgan and Jennifer Davis (both deceased). She is survived by Marshal (Fermon) Beckette, Annette (Frank) CaFarella, James Scott (Angela), Walter (Toni) Addie, plus siblings, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3981 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio, 44111.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019