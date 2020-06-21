Sean Finn
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Michael Finn, 44, passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer on June 11, 2020. Sean was born January 10, 1976 in Akron, Ohio and moved to Pennsylvania when he was fourteen. He graduated from Hampton High School and attended DePaul University. Sean worked in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New Jersey. He was currently a student at University of Pittsburgh and will be receiving his degree in Political Science posthumously. Sean had an engaging personality and quick smile and was fun to be around. His wit and intelligence made for interesting conversation with people from all backgrounds. He was a man of many interests; among them were his love for sailing, dogs, especially German Shepherds, traveling to many places, reading on a number of topics and improving his golf game. Sean will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Sean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Grace Johnson and James Finn. He is survived by his mother, Carol Finn Hackman (William); father, John T Finn (Ann); brother, Christopher Finn (Nancy); grandmother; Ruth Finn; many aunts, uncles and cousins. As per Sean's wish, cremation has taken place. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., (Rt.619) Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Summit County at www.summithumane.org or ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate. Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and memorial service will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved