Sean Michael Finn, 44, passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer on June 11, 2020. Sean was born January 10, 1976 in Akron, Ohio and moved to Pennsylvania when he was fourteen. He graduated from Hampton High School and attended DePaul University. Sean worked in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New Jersey. He was currently a student at University of Pittsburgh and will be receiving his degree in Political Science posthumously. Sean had an engaging personality and quick smile and was fun to be around. His wit and intelligence made for interesting conversation with people from all backgrounds. He was a man of many interests; among them were his love for sailing, dogs, especially German Shepherds, traveling to many places, reading on a number of topics and improving his golf game. Sean will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Sean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Grace Johnson and James Finn. He is survived by his mother, Carol Finn Hackman (William); father, John T Finn (Ann); brother, Christopher Finn (Nancy); grandmother; Ruth Finn; many aunts, uncles and cousins. As per Sean's wish, cremation has taken place. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., (Rt.619) Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Summit County at www.summithumane.org or ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate. Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and memorial service will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.