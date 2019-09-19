|
|
Sean Patrick Jackson Sean Patrick Jackson, 54, of Akron, OH, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Leiter; brothers, Tony and Kenneth; his sisters, Theresa, Laura, Rebecca; nieces, April and Taylor; nephews, Adam and Nick, and many friends. Sean will always be remembered for his kind, beautiful soul. Those who knew Sean, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Sean had so much goodness and so much capacity to bring happiness and laughter to others. The world is a lesser place without him. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019