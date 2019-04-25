Home

Sebastian "Sibi" J. Triscori

Sebastian J. "Sibi" Triscori 101 of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

He was born February 11, 1918 in Ravenna, Ohio to Nunzio and Sabastiana Triscori. Sibi was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Italian American Society and a 50 year member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked as a foreman for Romito Donnelly and as plant supervisor for Allegheny Drop Forge.

Survivors include his son, Ronald J. (Barbara) Triscori; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand

children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie M. in 2004; and five brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Ravenna. Father William Kraynak will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Ravenna. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 409 W. Main Street, Ravenna, Ohio 44266 or the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. Condolences and memories of Sibi may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
