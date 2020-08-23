1/1
Selecta Nolan
Selecta Marian Nolan, 98, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was a devoted homemaker and retired from Akron General Medical Center in 1984 after 22 years as a nurses' aide in the recovery room. She enjoyed babies, playing cards, bowling, bingo, crocheting, reading, sharing a joke or two, and watching spots. Selecta was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Walter; her parents, John and Frances Simon; son, Robert Walter Nolan and son-in-law, Paul Gene Nutter. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Nutter and Sharon Smith; their four children and seven grandchildren. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care. To honor Selecta's request, there will be no calling hours and a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, or if you would like to make a donation in honor of Selecta, please consider the Adult Day care at 1115 Wooster Rd. W., Barberton, OH 44203 or your favorite charity. Condolences and memories can be shared with Selecta's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
