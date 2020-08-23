Selecta Nolan

Selecta Marian Nolan, 98, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was a devoted homemaker and retired from Akron General Medical Center in 1984 after 22 years as a nurses' aide in the recovery room. She enjoyed babies, playing cards, bowling, bingo, crocheting, reading, sharing a joke or two, and watching spots. Selecta was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Walter; her parents, John and Frances Simon; son, Robert Walter Nolan and son-in-law, Paul Gene Nutter. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Nutter and Sharon Smith; their four children and seven grandchildren. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care. To honor Selecta's request, there will be no calling hours and a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, or if you would like to make a donation in honor of Selecta, please consider the Adult Day care at 1115 Wooster Rd. W., Barberton, OH 44203 or your favorite charity
