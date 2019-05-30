Resources More Obituaries for Seth Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Seth Andre Myers

Seth Andre Myers died on May 25, 2019.



Seth was a doctoral student in the Military History Department at Ohio State University where he had been a University Fellow and had been named a Mershon Fellow for International Security.



He had previously earned degrees from Harvard College and Georgetown University Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.



Seth had been with the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, the Center for a New American Security in Washington, DC, and with other organizations concerned with national security and military strategy.



He was an avid skier, an enthusiastic fly fisherman, and a world traveler. He was possessed of a wonderful sense of humor, kind, well read, and great company.



He is survived by his parents, Celeste and



He is survived by his parents, Celeste and Stephen Myers, who love him the world.