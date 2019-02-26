Shane D. Stutler



Shane D. Stutler passed away peacefully in Cleveland on Sunday, February 24, 2019.



Shane had so many memorable qualities but, he was best known for his witty comments and great sense of humor. He was rarely, if ever, seen without his hat which would usually reflect his favorite football teams or the hunting club he was a part of with friends and family members. Shane's time was spent with his family and friends, usually relaxing at home, going out to his favorite restaurant every Friday night, or sitting around the fire listening to music.



Shane was a devoted husband to his wife, Bobbie and father, to his daughter, Emily; son, Brenden and cared dearly for his pets. He enjoyed hunting and trap shooting with his uncle and cousin, and volunteering at the Wayne County Fire and Rescue Association where he had made many great friends.



Shane was preceded in death by his son, McKenzie L. Reese.



He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; his children, Brenden Reese (Zoey Jordan) of Savannah, Georgia and Emily Stutler of Doylestown; parents, Dennis and Susan Stutler of Norton; sister, Misty Hendricks of Norton, and numerous other family and friends.



The family will receive friends TUESDAY, February 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, WEDNESDAY at 11 a,m, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Doylestown.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wayne County Fire and Rescue Association, P.O. Box 336 Apple Creek, OH 44606. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary