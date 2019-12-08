|
) Sharilyn Ann Tomsho, "Sherry", age 76, of Mogadore, Ohio, died on December 4, 2019 at Colony Health Care Center in Tallmadge. She was born on April 29, 1943 in Canton, the daughter of the late Louis Earl and Mildred Christina (nee Canterbury) Shuck. Sherry was a graduate of Hoover High School in North Canton. She worked and retired from the Mogadore Police Department as the secretary for the Chief of Police. Some of the things that Sherry loved to do was bake, making cookies for all of the Village Employees, especially at Christmas time. A quiet person, dancing was one of the things that she liked to do. Sherry was a lifetime member of the Mogadore VFW #8487. She and the love of her life, Jimmy, took many trips to Myrtle Beach, she loved it there. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Joseph Tomsho, whom she married on August 12, 1967; her son, Gregory (Cathy) Tomsho of Wadsworth and her grandson, Colin Tomsho. Other than her parents, Sharilyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd Shuck and Donna Lovett. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank Colony Health Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their tender, loving support that they gave to Sherry. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019