|
|
Sharon Ann Miracle passed into the arms of Jesus on March 13, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born to Clifford Calvin and Evelyn Maxine (Foster) Miracle in Barberton Citizen's Hospital on May 25, 1947. Sharon graduated from Manchester High School in 1965 and began work as a long-distance telephone operator at Ohio Bell in Akron. She transferred to Cleveland Ohio Bell in 1968 and then relocated to Montreal, Canada in 1970, where she worked for various businesses prior to beginning her career at Concordia University. While at Concordia, she received a BA in English Literature and a Teaching English as a Second Language Certificate. She retired from Concordia in 2017 after many years of rewarding service. She, also, enjoyed the years she worked part-time teaching English as a second language to children and adults at various local language schools. Sharon moved to Williamsburg, VA in 2019. Sharon enjoyed family, church, reunions, friends, road trips and travel, was an avid watercolor artist, loved nature, flowers and gardening, dogs and cats, crocheting, walking, reading, movies, learning new things and making new friends. Sharon is survived by sisters, Diana Doyle, VA, Kathy Hensley, OH; half-brothers, Scott (Chris) Miracle, AZ, Dale Miracle, OH; aunt, Doris Korom, OH; cousins, Kent (Gisele) Korom, MI, Randy (Terry) Korom, OH, Scott (Katheryne) Korom, ND; nephews and nieces, Bryant (Twyla) Doyle, CO, Trent (Traci) Doyle, VA, Garett (Suzie) Doyle, CO, Melissa Doyle, TX, Sarah Renner, CO, Kelly (Billy) Schiele, OH, Tracey (Kyle) Kuta, OH; great nieces and nephews, Jenna (EJ) Rivera, Jonathan Doyle, Cara Doyle, Matthew Doyle, Josiah Doyle, Megan Doyle, Andrea Doyle, Lauryn Moore, Brendon Doyle, Elizabeth Langlands, Isabella Marchetti, Spencer Sweeten, Katelyn Renner, Marian Renner, Lydia Renner, Lexi Renner, Lillian Schiele, Josiah Schiele, Emmalynne Schiele, Nathanael Schiele, Addalyn Schiele, Jesse Schiele, Noelle Kuta, Holden Kuta, Charlie Bradney, Jayla Moore and Mateo Leal. A private graveside service was held at Manchester Cemetery, William Wells officiated. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date. Condolences may be shared with Sharon's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020