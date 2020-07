Sharon Ann Woods passed away on June 26, 2020 A Memorial Service will be held on July 10, 2020 at Hill's Temple First Born Church, 799 South Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. Face Masks are required to enter the church. Upon arrival please remember to sign the guest book. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com