Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Sharon Cottrell Obituary
Sharon Cottrell, 68, years, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020. She was born in Weston, W.Va. and lived in Lakemore most of her life. Sharon was a loving person and always had an open door for anyone needing a place to stay. She was a stay-at-home Mom and enjoyed her grandchildren and playing Bingo. Sharon is now reunited with her husband of 50 years, Wilbert "Webb"; and siblings, Barbara, Jim, Carl and Robert. She is survived by children, Robin Cottrell, Marilyn Maurer, Wilbert Cottrell Jr. and Brandy Cottrell; grandchildren, Dakota Cramer, Barbie Austin, Katie Maurer, James, Hannah and Keegan Cottrell; as well as extended family and friends. Sharon's family would like to extend a special thanks to Summa Hospice for their loving care. Family and friends will be received Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Terry Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
