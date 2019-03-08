Sharon Denise Rach



Sharon Rach, 54, of New Franklin, passed away suddenly February 26, 2019.



She worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her ability to make everyone around her laugh, her love of animals, flowers, boating and her love of life.



Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Leslie Rach. She is survived by her precious daughter, Brooke Hostetler; parents, Jackie Rach and Bernard Rach; sisters, Michelle (Terry) Goldinger and twin, Karen Rach; nieces and nephew, Olivia and Jared Goldinger and Mallory Harris; her one true love Randy "Buzzy" Norris; as well as many loving friends.



A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107



www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019