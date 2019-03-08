Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Sharon Denise Rach


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Denise Rach Obituary
Sharon Denise Rach

Sharon Rach, 54, of New Franklin, passed away suddenly February 26, 2019.

She worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her ability to make everyone around her laugh, her love of animals, flowers, boating and her love of life.

Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Leslie Rach. She is survived by her precious daughter, Brooke Hostetler; parents, Jackie Rach and Bernard Rach; sisters, Michelle (Terry) Goldinger and twin, Karen Rach; nieces and nephew, Olivia and Jared Goldinger and Mallory Harris; her one true love Randy "Buzzy" Norris; as well as many loving friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
