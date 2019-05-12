Home

Sharon G. Reynolds

Sharon G. Reynolds Obituary
SPRINGFIELD TWP. -- Sharon G. Reynolds, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019.

Born in Esserville, Va., she moved to Ohio at the age of four and spent the rest of her life in Springfield Township. Sharon retired from Springfield Township Schools where she was a cafeteria worker for many years. She was a loyal member of the Kent Free Will Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marie Reynolds; and sister, Carrie Rummell, Sharon is survived by her brother, Roger (Susan) Reynolds; special niece, Ami (Shawn) Knight; special cousin, Kaye Townsend; other relatives and friends.

Sharon's family would like to thank the Broadview/Klages neighbors for all their love and concern.

Graveside service will be held for family and friends Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Rev. Kevin Stutler officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
