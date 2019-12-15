|
(Hill) Sharon Jolene Byous (72) Passed away unexpectedly November 7, 2019 of complications from COPD and Diabetes. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1964, and married to her husband Glenn for 54 years. She Retired from the Bureau of Workers' Compensation after 15 years a a Claims Services Specialist. Preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Marjorie C. Hill; Brother, John Edwin Hill and sister, Francis Elaine Coen. Survived by her husband, Glenn of Mogadore; sisters, Lois Ezell of Tallmadge, Barbara (June) Baglia of Clinton, Judith May of Napa, Claif.; and brother, Gary Hill of Uniontown. Sherrie Loved her cats and provided a safe haven for many of them. Donations may be made to the ASPCA. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019