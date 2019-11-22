|
Sharon Joy "Mimi" Smith, 82, went home to be with the Lord welcomed by her family and friends on November 21, 2019. She was the true matriarch of the family, putting family above everything else. Mimi brought "joy" to everyone she met and had an abundance of love to share. She grew up with a strong faith in God which she carried throughout her life. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Josephine Barrickman; brother, Rev. John Barrickman; loving husband of 46 years, George Smith; and daughter, Jonna Morgan. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Rhonda Joy Brode; siblings, MaryEllen Palmer and Larry Barrickman; Mimi's beautiful girls, Cassandra Joy and Christina Joy Brode; grandchildren, Jessica and Samantha Morgan; her lifelong best friend and sister, Lois Dohse; three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to begin at 4:00 p.m. Following cremation, she will be laid to rest at a later date with her husband George at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family would like to thank CrossRoads Hospice for the care she received.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019