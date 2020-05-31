Sharon Kaye Pryer went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Bay Minette, Alabama on January 5, 1950, to the late Cleo and Leon McReynolds, she was blessed to have had an identical twin sister whom she loved dearly. Residing in the Akron community for most of her life, she graduated from South High School in 1968 and attended The University of Akron. As a long-standing and devoted member of Antioch Baptist Church, she sang in the choir for many years and served on the church's finance committee. She was employed by Dr. E. Lee Byrd, DDS, where she worked as a dental receptionist for over 25 years before retiring in 2015. Sharon was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Cleo McReynolds; brothers, Daryl and Leo McReynolds; sisters, Sheila Clayton and Louise Elaine Larkins. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Ronald Pryer; son, Rodney (Marlo Gillespie) Pryer; daughters, Yahna (Carlos) Smith and Dia Pryer; twin sister and best friend, Marion McReynolds; sisters, Brenda Poe and Wanda Buckner; brother, Ronald McReynolds; grandchildren, Asatta Moore, Sean Pryer, Cameron Williams, Jordan, Amiya and Jasmine Smith, Diairah and De'Ahna Smoot; great-grandchildren, Ava Barnes and Nailah Pryer, special cousins, Celestine and Thelma Valrie; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Gregory Harrison, Eulogist. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 530 Noble Ave., Akron, OH 44320.