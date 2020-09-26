) Shockey 1941-2020 On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Sharon Kay (Short) Shockey, loving mother, passed away at St. Francis hospital in Greenville, SC, at the age of 79. Sharon was born March 7, 1941 in Marion, OH to George and Veryl Short. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for various organizations including NASA on the Apollo 16 Mission, Tecumseh, and the Marion Adolescent Pregnancy Program where she retired in 2005. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marlene Layne, and her daughter Cathy Landon. She is survived by her daughters, Christie (Richard) Hickman, Carol Landon, and Heather Shockey as well as her grandchildren, Casey Rumora, Shane Cliche, Robert Cliche, Tommy Canter, Jasmine Rumora and Katie Hickman. She loved Jeopardy and was an avid reader, reading an entire book most days. She was politically minded and had hoped to live long enough to vote in the upcoming election. She will be cremated and buried at East Liberty Cemetery in Akron, OH, next to her daughter, Cathy, when it is safe for the family to gather due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, we ask friends and family to please vote this November.







