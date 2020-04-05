|
Sharon LaNelle (Taddy) Reynolds answered the Lord's call Sunday, March 15, 2020. Our Mother was born to Eunice Morgan and William Burke on June 24, 1943. She graduated from John R. Buchtel High School in 1961. She went on to attend The University of Akron and was employed by the Dept. of Human Services & Welfare for 40 years. Mom served as the past Worthy Matron of Phoenix Chapter #96 & Past Illustrious Commandress of Al Kaf Ct .#144 and past Deputy of Oasis. The Spirit tells us she is now resting with her baby daughter (Erik's twin), Ebony; son, Keith; mother, Eunice Morgan; father, William Burke (Bud). She leaves to cherish in her memory, her sons, Evan, Kevin and Erik (Shelby); their father, Willie (Mechelle Miller); stepmother, Min. Laura Burke (Bud); grandkids, Justice (Troy Copley), Tatum, Kai; great grandkids, Alaina, Noela, Lillah; Cousins: ALL of The Reynolds, Foster, and Crawley Family; God daughters, Chrystal, Peaches, Nikki, Ceaira; special daughters, Min. Lawanna, Mena; special sons, Dione, Rod (Angaletta), Chico, Ant (Stephanie), Spencer (Chrystal) Tate, Ryan, Brandon, Jason (Kim); special friends, Corene, MaryAnn, Gene, Lois, Javonia, members of the Phoenix Chapter #96, Bezaleel Assembly #19, Cannady Birthday Club, Golgotha Guild #4, El Zerubbabel Ct. #5, Al Kaf Ct. #144, Oasis and many more relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 time/location TBD. Per the wishes of our Mother, her cremation has occurred. Condolences may be sent to 540 Lake of The Woods Blvd., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020