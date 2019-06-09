Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Sharon Lynn LaSalle


1953 - 2019
Sharon Lynn LaSalle Obituary
Sharon Lynn LaSalle

Sharon passed away peacefully with a smile on her face May 17, 2019 after a long illness. Sharon was born September 18, 1953 in Akron, Ohio. Sharon loved cooking for others and gardening. Sharon enjoyed a long career at Trans World Systems in Santa Rosa, Calif. She was head of the shipping and receiving and mailing department.

She was preceded in death by "The Love of her Life" James LaSalle for 25 years. James was also from Akron, Ohio. Sharon is survived by her brothers, Gary Gambol of Hartville, Ohio, Larry Gambol of Fairfield, Calif., Donny Gambol of Columbus, Ohio; Sharon also leaves daughter, Kathleen Coughenour and Billy Coughenur as well as many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Sharon frequently said that she missed so very much having long conversations, a cup of coffee, and a cigarette with mom (Mary Augustus) who passed on to Heaven July 2011. "She got her wish" Her ashes will be joined with her mother's and husband's and spread at Mt.Tamalpais in California per her request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
