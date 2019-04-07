Sharon M. Willoughby-Smith



Sharon M. Willoughby-Smith passed away on April 4, 2019 after being a prisoner within herself of early onset dementia for many years. She was born in Binghamton, New York on July 15, 1948 to William and Elizabeth Willoughby.



Sharon was the sweetest, most unselfish woman and she touched so many lives. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Willoughby; her brothers, Bill and Joe (Joni) Willoughby; her sister, Janice (Jim) McCrady; her son, Christian Smith; her daughter, Amber (Jason) Clark; her grandson, Alec Clark and her granddaughter, Abagail Clark, and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, William Willoughby and brother, Robert Willoughby.



Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but will remain in our hearts and memories, until we meet again. Services to be at a future date to be determined. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary