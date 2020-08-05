1/1
Sharon MacBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon MacBride, 63, passed away July 31, 2020. Born in Akron, Sharon had lived in the Akron area all of her life. She retired in 2009 from Summit County Health and Human Services with over 30 years of service. Sharon was a member of St. Matthew Parish. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen, Maureen, Gloria and brother, Patrick. Sharon is survived by her brothers, Robert (Karen) MacBride, Donald MacBride, Charles (Helena) MacBride all of Akron; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, OH 44312.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved