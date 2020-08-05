Sharon MacBride, 63, passed away July 31, 2020. Born in Akron, Sharon had lived in the Akron area all of her life. She retired in 2009 from Summit County Health and Human Services with over 30 years of service. Sharon was a member of St. Matthew Parish. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen, Maureen, Gloria and brother, Patrick. Sharon is survived by her brothers, Robert (Karen) MacBride, Donald MacBride, Charles (Helena) MacBride all of Akron; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, OH 44312.