Sharon "Sherry" Mae Alvarez (Dearing)
Sharon Mae Alvarez, "Sherry", passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Don of 32 wonderful years. She and Don enjoyed watching all sports together, especially all the Cleveland Teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Sherry is also survived by her dear sister, her best friend, and bingo partner, Joyce Reed.
She is also survived by her devoted sons, Robert "Bob" (Deborah "Debbie") Six, Terrance "Terry" Six, and Steven "Steve"
(Robin) Six; and her step-daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Samuels.
Sherry cherished and loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many family members.
There will not be any calling hours or services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019