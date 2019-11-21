|
|
Sharon Mae Ball, 68, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sharon was born March 3, 1951 in Elizabethton, TN to the late Rod George and Charlotte Louise (Crumley) Williams and was a 1969 graduate of Wadsworth High School. For 28 years she shared her life with David A. Ball and they were married on July 27, 2006. She worked at PCM in Wadsworth for over 20 years and at the former Town and County Lanes. Surviving are her husband, Dave; children, Shawn (Susan) Huffman and Heather (Dallas) Stoll; nine grandchildren, Destinee, Shawn, Katrell, Cyle, Kimberly, Alyson, Hailey, Benjamin and Garrett; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Robyn) Williams and Greg (Shannon) O'Dell; sister, Laura (Sam) Dolinger and mother-in-law, Barbara Ball. Services will be Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 2 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hagee Ministries, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295. www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019