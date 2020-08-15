Sharon Mallonee, 65 of Akron passed away on August 12, 2020. She loved her family and gardening and to be outside. She was so proud to get her G.E.D. Sharon was preceded by her husband, Donald Mallonee; parents, Virgil and Margaret Hyde; and baby sister Theresa. She is survived by daughter, Barbie (Terry) Wise; grandsons, Terence (Katie) and Daniel (Jessica); great-grandchildren, William and Lilly; sisters, Rita (Kim) Cramner and Barb Hyde; lots of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Heritage of Hudson and Crossroads Hospice for their care of Sharon. They also want to extend a special thank you to Home Care For You for making it possible for her to spend her last days at home. Funeral services will be at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Sunday at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Don Bolich. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and ask that you wear bright colors.