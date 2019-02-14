Shauna Joy



Rankin



(Stevens)



Shauna Joy Stevens Rankin, 53, wife of the late Rev. Timothy "Tim" Wayne Rankin, of 521 Robinhood Drive, Seneca, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at Akron General Hospital, Akron, Ohio.



A native of Akron, Ohio, Mrs. Rankin was the daughter of Richard Stevens (Georgine) of Akron, Ohio and the late Edith Carol Reese Stevens. She graduated from Green High School in 1984 and soon after married Timothy Rankin on July 7, 1984. Mrs. Rankin served in ministry alongside of her husband for over 30 years. She was a member of Bountyland Church of God.



In addition to her father, Mrs. Rankin is survived by her daughters: Hannah Rankin Groves (Larry) of Anderson, S.C., Rachel Rankin of Anderson, S.C. and Alisha Rankin of Anderson, S.C.; sisters: Misha Prunesti (Joe) of Akron, Ohio and Theresa Kapper of Green, Ohio; brother: Anthony Baker (Tracy) of Grove City, Pa.; grandchildren: Meghann Ashley Rankin of Anderson, S.C. and Lillian "Libby" Rankin of Anderson, S.C.; many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Bountyland Church of God, Seneca, S.C., with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church.



Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Bountyland Church of God, Youth Fund, 2041 Industrial Park Place, Seneca, SC 29672.



The family is at their respective homes. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary