WARSAW -- Shauna Michelle Daugintis, age 26, left this world suddenly April 24, 2019, the victim of a violent crime. Born on August 26, 1992 in Akron, Ohio to Michael (Karen Elizabeth) Daugintis, and Jennifer (Darren) McBroom. A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, niece, cousin, and friend.



Shauna was a free-spirited, headstrong, beautiful, young woman who was full of life and love. She had a love for all animals, especially dogs. She had a natural talent for hair and makeup, attending the Cosmetology Program at The Coshocton County Career Center.



When you think of Shauna, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Always remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



Shauna was preceeded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Leona Daugintis, Gary Meyer, and Robert C. McBroom.



She leaves behind her parents, two sons, Joseph and Jaxson; Sister, Tarissa Freewalt; Grandparents, Connie Martin, Donna McBroom, and Hazel Matthews; Nephew, Hayden Byrd; Nieces, Haylee Conner, Harper, Gracie, and Peyton Tanner; a special friend, Joseph Arnone; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Set Free Community Church, 545 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812. Immediately following, there will be a Celebration of Life at The American Legion, Post 65, 652 Main Street, Coshocton.



Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Donations can be made on-line at; , by telephone; 1-800-822-6344, or by mail; , ATTN: Honors and Memorials, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.