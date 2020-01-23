Home

Shawn R. Brown, 59, sadly passed away Jan. 12, 2020. Born and raised in Coventry Twp., Shawn was proud of his "Laker" heritage. Shawn was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed waterfowl hunting, camping and just being in the woods. Shawn worked in the construction field and at his family's restaurant, Young's for many years. Preceded in death by his mother, Karen Brown, he is survived by his love, Melissa Curtis; children, S. Eric Brown, Danielle (Christopher) Weiss and Kevin Brown; father, Richard Brown; brother, Todd Brown and countless friends who he loved and cherished. Per Shawn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Please join us to share a story and celebrate Shawn on Saturday, Jan. 25th at Dusty's Landing, 4760 Dusty's Rd., Akron, from 2:00 till??
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
