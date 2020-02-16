|
|
Shawn Capron Duncan was born November 19, 1958 and passed away suddenly on February 12, 2020 knowing each day had been a gift. He was born and lived his entire life in Akron, Ohio. He worked at Ardmore, Inc. for the past three decades. Being the youngest of five children, Shawn was preceded in death by his siblings, Bambi Lawrence and Harvey Duncan. He is survived by his sisters, Janet Bellios and Darlene Zwick. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, "Mom", Mildred Halamay. He is survived by his "Buddy" since 1976 and wife of 37 years, Denise Halamay Duncan and their daughter, Shawna Capron Duncan. Shawn had many talents, interests and hobbies which he was passionate about. He especially enjoyed outdoor cooking and fishing; but most of all, he cherished popcorn and family night at home with his loved ones and cats, Boo and Angus. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, light a candle and say "I love you". If desired, memorial donations may be made to One of a Kind Pets. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020