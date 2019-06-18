Shawn D.



Anderson



RAVENNA -- Shawn D. Anderson, 61, passed away June 13, 2019. Born in Martins Ferry, Shawn had been employed with Robinson Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse, retiring in 2000. She had a strong faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.



Shawn enjoyed going to the cabin in Tappan Lake Park every summer and going on cruises with her family. She was always willing to put others needs ahead of her own and had an immense pride in her children. Shawn had a kind, generous, and thoughtful spirit.



Preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Lemmon and sister, Debbie Lemmon, she is survived by daughters, Brittany, Natalee and Whitney Anderson; father, John (Sherry) Lemmon; brother, John (Kim) Lemmon, Jr.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Douglas Fidler will conduct service Thursday, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water St., Kent, Ohio 44240. Her daughters would like to share Shawn's own precious words found after her death. "Rejoice in my transition; hold dear the sorrow of your loss; count every memory as a blessing." Shawn, you will be dearly missed, but those grieving you will strive to hold true to these final wishes you had for them. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary