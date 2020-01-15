Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Turner Club
547 South Munroe Falls Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Sharpless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Daniel Sharpless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Daniel Sharpless Obituary
Shawn Daniel Sharpless, 49, passed away January 11, 2020. He will always be remembered for his love of animals. Shawn was a hard worker and enjoyed trying to fix things. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victorine and Ray Sharpless; aunt, Ida Hamilton; and uncle, Mark Sharpless. Shawn is survived by his mother, Gretchen Sharpless; brother, Justin (Misty) Sharpless; aunt Bubba "Debbie" Sharpless; numerous cousins; and his faithful dog Chloe. A celebration of his life will be held 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Turner Club (547 South Munroe Falls Road). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -