Shawn Daniel Sharpless, 49, passed away January 11, 2020. He will always be remembered for his love of animals. Shawn was a hard worker and enjoyed trying to fix things. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victorine and Ray Sharpless; aunt, Ida Hamilton; and uncle, Mark Sharpless. Shawn is survived by his mother, Gretchen Sharpless; brother, Justin (Misty) Sharpless; aunt Bubba "Debbie" Sharpless; numerous cousins; and his faithful dog Chloe. A celebration of his life will be held 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Turner Club (547 South Munroe Falls Road). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020