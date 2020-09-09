1/1
Shawn M. Bosma
Shawn M. Bosma, 43, passed away September 7, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI and earned a bachelors degree in business management from Cornerstone University. She moved to Akron in 2016 after receiving a promotion to Senior Site Manager, Vice President at Huntington Bank. She was proud of her affiliation with the NEO Women's Network, had been active with the Ellet High School band for three years and loved to travel. Preceded in death by her father, William and grandmother, Tressa Zuverink, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dean; daughter, Paige; mother, Dianne; sister, Jessica Lake and her daughter, Jayden; mother and father-in-law, Gary and Vicki; brother-in-law, Brent (Alycia) and their sons, Garrett and Rayden; sister-in-law, Jodi; and many loving friends. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, September 11 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
You are loved and missed by the entire Lake family. May you be peaceful and happy on your journey to God.
Jeanie Monroe
Family
