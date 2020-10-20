1/1
Shawn R. VanDyke
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn R. Van Dyke WADSWORTH -- Shawn R. Van Dyke, 54, passed away suddenly October 18, 2020. Born September 6, 1966 in Akron to Jim and late Lynn Riley, she was a longtime resident of Wadsworth. Mrs. Van Dyke taught 9th through 12th grade Business Electives at Wadsworth High School over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing and spending time with her family. Shawn volunteered and led many community activities over the years. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Clarke; children, Colin (Pam), Nathan, Meredith and Riley all of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Matthew and Bryan and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman Street in Wadsworth. Rev. Daniel Doty will conduct the memorial service Saturday 11 AM at Wadsworth High School in the James McIlvaine Performing Arts Center. Private inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials may be made to Wadsworth Salvation Army, 527 College Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.hilliardrospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wadsworth High School - James McIlvaine Performing Arts Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 19, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved