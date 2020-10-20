Shawn R. Van Dyke WADSWORTH -- Shawn R. Van Dyke, 54, passed away suddenly October 18, 2020. Born September 6, 1966 in Akron to Jim and late Lynn Riley, she was a longtime resident of Wadsworth. Mrs. Van Dyke taught 9th through 12th grade Business Electives at Wadsworth High School over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing and spending time with her family. Shawn volunteered and led many community activities over the years. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Clarke; children, Colin (Pam), Nathan, Meredith and Riley all of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Matthew and Bryan and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman Street in Wadsworth. Rev. Daniel Doty will conduct the memorial service Saturday 11 AM at Wadsworth High School in the James McIlvaine Performing Arts Center. Private inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials may be made to Wadsworth Salvation Army, 527 College Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.hilliardrospert.com