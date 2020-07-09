1/1
Shawna Yevette Carey
Shawna Yevette Carey, 57, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Yvone Carey; grandparents, Patience and James Bell and Ethel and Nathan Richardson. She leaves to mourn her passing a loving daughter, Shanny Lynn Carey; father, Hardy (Bette) Carey, Sr.; three brothers, Hardy (Demita) Carey, Jr., Douglas Carey, and Sean (Kathrine) Carey I; special niece, DaShawna Gayle Carey; great niece, Alexicia Andrus; three nephews, Sean Carey II, Jenoa Carey and Devante Carey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUL
11
Service
04:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 8, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
