Shawna Yevette Carey, 57, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Yvone Carey; grandparents, Patience and James Bell and Ethel and Nathan Richardson. She leaves to mourn her passing a loving daughter, Shanny Lynn Carey; father, Hardy (Bette) Carey, Sr.; three brothers, Hardy (Demita) Carey, Jr., Douglas Carey, and Sean (Kathrine) Carey I; special niece, DaShawna Gayle Carey; great niece, Alexicia Andrus; three nephews, Sean Carey II, Jenoa Carey and Devante Carey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service.