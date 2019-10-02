|
|
Sheila Ann Sternecker (Fulton) Sheila Ann Sternecker (Fulton), 72, of Akron, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1947, in Wadsworth, to the late Milo and Marie (Tryon) Fulton. Sheila greatly enjoyed working in the field of entrepreneurship for over 15 years through the Medina County Career Center as an adult education instructor. She also worked for the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce and The University of Akron Small Business Development Center as a business analyst and consultant. Gardening was a joy as a member of the Little Garden Flower Club of Akron. Sheila found her Lakeside Christian Church family to be a great source of comfort with many treasured friendships. She is survived by her son, Geoff (Diana) Sternecker; granddaughter, Sasha Sternecker; her sisters, Sandra (Jim) Provence, Susan (Bruce) Sullivan, and Scharlene Fulton Thomas; her nieces and nephews, Sherry (Thomas) Loeb, Cori (Andy) Starr, Layla Tremonten, Sophie Starr, and Maisie Starr, Jonathan (Melissa) McEwan, Heidi, Robbie and Joey Lang, and Todd (Joselyn) Rasor, cousin Carol (Charles) Snyder (Zuber), many cousins, and dear friends Sandy (Dave) Smith, Judy Rose, Pat Dunn, and Polly (Jeff) Kazmeric. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Henry Thomas; and niece, Christine Sue Mullins. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court Street, Medina, 44256. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. Private family burial at Mound Hill Cemetery will be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019