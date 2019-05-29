Sheila Csuhta



Sheila Csuhta, (nee Rowan), 70, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Mary and Bernard Rowan on July 31, 1948.



Sheila was one of the smallest babies ever born and survived at 1 pound, 10 ounces. She graduated from Coventry High School, and retired from Walmart. Sheila loved spending time with her son, Eric at theme parks and zoos, and enjoyed life and her family. She was a faithful member of Parkside Church, Green.



Sheila leaves behind her son, Eric; brothers, Chuck (Cherie) Rowan, Jim Rowan, Jeff (Carolyn) Rowan, Mark (Rita) Rowan; sister, Marcia (Joe) Frank; many extended family members and friends.



Friends may call at Parkside Church, Green Campus, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Green, OH 44685 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Adam Romans officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help cover funeral and associated expenses to Parkside Church, Green Campus, in memory of Sheila.



Church map, directions, and the Csuhta Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



