Sheila M. Burton
1953 - 2020
Evangelist Burton went home to be with the Lord on August 3rd, 2020. Evangelist Burton was born on April 25, 1953 in Toledo, OH to the late Ezell Chatman and Ralph Turner. She was employed as a nurse for 30+ years and was currently working as a nurse until God called her home. She owned S&T catering along with her beloved husband, Terence Burton Sr. Who was also her childhood best friend. She accepted Christ in her youth under the leadership of Pastor Annie Greer. Evangelist Burton was called in the ministry in 2005. She was a current member of Hills Temple First Born Church of the Living God. She also held a cosmetology certificate, and an early childhood education degree. She was devoted mother, wife and homemaker. She was a foster mother to many, she enjoyed traveling, singing, cooking, taking care of others, and most importantly spending time with he family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Keith Turner and her Grandson, Deandre Andrus. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Terence Burton Sr.; her loving children, Terence Jr., Todd, Shy "Tameka", Tradale, Tawon, and Tremain, and special son Brett; her grandchildren, great grandchildren; her siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, and special relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at City of Joy Life Enrichment Center, 610 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44302. Please make sure you are wearing a mask upon entering. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
City of Joy Life Enrichment Center
AUG
10
Funeral service
City of Joy Life Enrichment Center
