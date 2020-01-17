Home

Sheila Rae Godbey Long

Sheila Rae Godbey Long Obituary
Sheila Rae Godbey Long passed away on January 10, 2020. Sheila worked for 20 years at Akron City Hospital as an EKG Technician and attended Community Baptist Church of Tallmadge. She will be remembered by her husband, Timothy Long; her children, Duane Bucket and Stephanie Marshal; her stepdaughter, Courtney Holloway; siblings, Brad Stewart, Brenda Thomas and Crystal Renner; grandchildren, Haley, Aaliyah and Gavin; step daughter, Cecilia Holloway; six nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Community Baptist Church of Tallmadge, 274 N. Munroe Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
