) Richardson, Sheilah Ann (Partington), formerly of Fairlawn, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 with her family at her side. Her death was caused by complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Born October 9, 1938 to the late Albert P. and Mary Augusta (McCabe) Partington in Euclid, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband, Leland J. (Jack) Richardson, Jr.; son, Ross P. Richardson; sisters, Irene Virzy, June Furlong, Paula Mallory, and brother Desmond Partington. She is survived by her remaining children, Michele R. Haubiel (Charles) of Gahanna, Ohio, Ryan D. Richardson (Justine) of Locust Grove, Virginia and their daughters, Kaitlin Richardson and Lillian Richardson. Sheilah graduated from Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio, and went on to graduate with honors from Kent State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, a Master's Degree in Education and she completed post graduate work at Ashland University. During her career, she was a psychotherapist specializing in chemical dependency and addiction issues with adolescent, adult, and geriatric populations. Sheilah was smart, beautiful, resilient and compassionate. She also possessed a wicked sense of humor that would emerge when you least expected it. Her family was her joy and her career was her calling. The family would like to thank the staff at Country View of Sunbury in Delaware, Ohio, and Bella Care Hospice of Columbus, Ohio, for the extraordinary love, care, and compassion they showed Sheilah and her family. They are all true angels. There will be a private service and interment at Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio, at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jack, and her son, Ross. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation be made, in Sheilah's memory, to a hospice of your choice. Memories and condolences maybe be shared at www.rosehillbp.com