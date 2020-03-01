Home

Shelly A. McCabe, 64, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was a resident of Norton/Barberton and was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1973. Preceded in death by her father, Carl Minton; brother, Terry Minton and son, Terry Hanson. Shelly is survived by her husband, Timothy McCabe; son, Timothy McCabe; mother, Patricia Minton and brother, Paul Minton. Following Shelly's wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
