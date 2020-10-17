Shelly Kay Haught, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born April 17, 1949, the daughter of the late Eugene and Betty Carter White. She was a retired nurse, was fluent in sign language and taught at Akron University. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Junior Haught; brother, David White; son, Dennis Neal Jr. and grandson, John Eric Neal II. Survivors include her son, John Neal of Akron, OH; daughters, Michelle (Brian) Cantrell of Cartersville, GA and Alyssha Neal of Calhoun, GA; brother, John White of Fairlawn, OH; many grand and great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Grisell Funeral Home, New Martinsville, WV. Sympathy expressions at grisellfuneralhomes.com